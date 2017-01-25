Cuban immigrant supports plan to build wall

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Within hours of taking executive action to increase deportations and build a wall along the border of Mexico, the White House perimeter was flooded with immigration activists protesting President Donald Trump’s actions.

However, blocks away, Yuri Perez was quietly praising them.

Perez is a political refugee.

He says he fled the country seven years ago.

RELATED: What Trump needs to build his 'Giant Wall'

"I was a dissident in Cuba, fighting against the communist regime,” he said.

“We were at the University, you want to have fun, you know, go out with girls – do the regular stuff that people do… We were just talking among us, other students, to push for reforms, for democracy, for stuff that is normal in the Western hemisphere.”

"The communist secret police come,” Perez continued, “and they murdered my friend. At some point you get tired of living there."

Perez says he applied for political asylum and received two offers, one from the U.S. and one from Switzerland.

He choose to come to the U.S.



"I came legally,” Perez said. "I wait in the line and I apply.”

He voted in November for the first time, as an American citizen, and says he voted for Trump.

He supports the President and his immigration actions, including the controversial plan to build a wall along the border of Mexico.

"He's fulfilling his duty to execute the laws that are already in the books,” Perez argued.

When asked about the wall, Perez said he was “totally for that,” and added that a nation with walls, is a nation that's strong.

RELATED: Fear after President Trump's executive order

"I tell my friends, kind of a joke, but I think it's true also. All great civilizations have a big wall,” he said. “China, Roman Empire, they build walls to protect that great civilization, and I think it is the same for America. We have to protect this country."

For Perez, whether its deportations or building a wall, Trump’s policies are fair.

"I wish to bring all my family illegally here and they stay, but that's not the way it works. You have to wait. You have to apply. You have to make your way to get to the American dream. It's not a human right to come to United States."

(© 2017 WUSA)