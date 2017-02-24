Crime is up in DC neighborhood, residents want help

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Trinidad neighborhood, where a suspect was shot dead and two police officers were injured, has a long and troubled history.



These days, wealthy urbanites are moving in, changing it's character. But there has been an uptick in crime in the last year. Neighbors want police to step up their game.

They want to see more cops out here on the street. On foot, on bikes, in cars -- whatever it takes to quash a jump in both violent and property crime in the last year.

Yvonne Buggs grew up in the same house in Trinidad where she lives now. Her earliest memory is walking to kindergarten up the street. She's seen Trinidad in the worst of times, and remembers ducking bullets flying right by the front of her house.



About a decade ago, there we so many murders, police set up checkpoints and questioned all cars coming into the neighborhood. A court ruled it was unconstitutional. But Buggs says, "It worked. It worked great."



Now the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner looks across the street and sees swanky condos going up. She goes to bed so early, so she only learned about the latest shooting in the morning. But it worries her. "We would like to see more foot beat officers. More officers who can engage the community."



She's far from alone. "My first thought was duck, duck, just get down," said Annette Pearson, who heard the shooting right outside her window. "I care about these kids around here. I care about my grandkids too," she said, holding tight to one of them.



Police statistics suggest there have been more assaults, more robberies, and more arsons in the Trinidad area over the last year, although murders are actually down. But Meaghan Pierce, who has lived here for a year, says there's no way it's chasing her away.

"I knew Trinidad before I got there and I'm embracing this community because I love it here. It's where I want to be," she said.



Yvonne Buggs feels the same way. "When it was in bad old Trinidad, it was bad, it was really bad. So I would have to say no, we're not going back to that."



Buggs has a 17-year-old son and he has a curfew: 9:30, if you can believe that. She says that's why he was home, and not two blocks away, where he has friends, and where the shooting took place.

Many neighbors in Trinidad are part of Next Door, an on-line community that lets them report everything from a couch for sale to someone selling drugs. They're convinced a watchful community and a little more policing can make them much safer

