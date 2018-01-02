Crews working to fix several water main breaks in cold

Traffic cones (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Crews have been working to fix several water main breaks in the area Tuesday.

WUSA9's Mike Valerio is at Kramer Middle School located in the 1700 block of Q St. in Southeast, D.C. after a pipe froze and burt. Water has been flooding into the basement due to the pipe breaking. Crews are currently monitoring the situation.

All lanes are currently closed in Prince George's County on US 1 South at Charles L. Armentrout Dr., according to Maryland State Highway Administration. The water main break was fixed earlier, however then started leaking again.

Crews are currently wrapping up repairs to the road surface. The area should reopen shortly.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission reported that two southbound left lanes on New Hampshire Ave. are closed between Neely Rd. and Parham Place due to a water main break. Officials said it's an eight inch main break. The water was shut off at 1:30 a.m.

Another water main break has been reported in Montgomery County at MD 650/New Hampshire Ave. South at Oakview Dr. All lanes are currently closed. One left lane is also closed northbound at Md 650.

Driver should also expect delays in the area of the 5500 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. at Arts Drive in D.C. Two left lanes are currently closed both east and westbound.

