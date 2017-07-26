Creepy clown with a machete arrested in Waterboro

Photo courtesy: Maine State Police

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's the end of July and we already have the first creepy clown sighting of the year in Maine, and state police say this one was holding a machete.

The first 911 call came just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to State Trooper Adam Schmidt, concerned residents in Hollis spotted a man walking near Little Mart on Plains Road wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask, holding a machete. He then reportedly ran off into the woods.

State police say they had trouble tracking him down in the woods, and additional calls came in over the next hour. But just after 7 p.m., they say they saw him pop out of the woods near 688 Townhouse Road in Waterboro.

31-year-old Corey Berry of Hollis was taken into custody and charged with criminal threatening. He was transported to York County Jail and posted $200 bail.

Additionally, his machete was duct taped to his arm, which state police say was apparently amputated.

Trooper Schmidt said Berry was very intoxicated but cooperated with state police. Berry told officers he was trying to play a prank and copied previous creepy clown sightings, according to Trooper Schmidt.

