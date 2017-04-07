Craft beer continues boom in DMV

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Craft breweries are continuing to boom in popularity around the District.

According to the Brewers Association, Maryland, D.C. and Virginia have all experienced an increase in the amount of craft breweries that have been set up in their respective jurisdictions.

Portner Brewhouse is a brewery restaurant in Alexandria. It opened up about a month ago. General Manager Margaret Portner said she was not surprised by the amount of people who have taken an interest in the science of craft beer.

"One, craft beer is awesome," she said. "Two, it's a lot of fun."

So much fun, that Portner Brewhouse actually decided to start a "Craft Beer Test Kitchen". Under the program, homebrewers can fill out an application and bring their recipes to Portner for a taste test.

After the tasting, the brewhouse gives the homebrewer a few pointers. Portner then ultimately selects a few homebrewers to produce their beer creations at their facility.

"It's a development program for homebrewers who are interested in going professional," said Portner co-founder Catherine Portner.

There's a lot more brewing to be had in the DMV too. The Brewers Association's Craft Brewers Conference will begin April 10th in Washington, D.C.

