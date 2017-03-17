‘Cowgirls of Color' bucks rodeo traditions

CALVERT COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - The ‘Cowgirls of Color’ is one of the country’s first African American women’s rodeo squad. The women come from D.C. and Maryland and train in Calvert County, Md.

Three of the four-member relay team just started riding competitively two years ago. But they’re not only competitors, they’re mentors, inspirations, and teachers for first-timers of all ages.

You can learn more about the ‘Cowgirls of Color’ Friday at 11 p.m. on WUSA9.

