Covering Inauguration Day: A note from WUSA9's Station Manager

A note from WUSA9's VP/Station Manager Michael Valentine:

I want to thank everyone for their phone calls and comments today regarding our coverage of today’s inauguration and protests. There have been a lot of questions as to why we would emphasize one aspect of today rather than the other.

Today I felt such pride in the staff here at WUSA9 as we all struggled with the appropriate balance. Did we find that balance? Honestly, that is for you to decide.

Being completely transparent, I would like to give you a glimpse into the conversation we're having here in our newsroom. We debated that if we showed too much of the protests, we would be taking away from the celebration of ushering in a new president. We also debated that if we ignored the protests, which had varying degrees of vandalism, we would be ignoring news that many in our city care about.

So how do we show the office of the presidency the respect it deserves, while also covering events that greatly juxtapose Trump's inauguration? Every time Trump spoke, every time he was visible to the cameras, we focused on him. He is our president. Every time the protests escalated, we showed you the video. We felt compelled to tell that story as well. Looking back, we might have been lucky that the two weren't happening at the exact same time.

Again, did we find the right balance? I hope and believe so, and invite you to give your feedback. What is clear is how much each person at WUSA9 invested in providing balanced coverage today and the thoughtful and at times emotional conversations that took place.

The challenge of covering national events in our city is something we deal with and discuss every day. It’s part of the joy of living and working in our nation’s capital. Thank you for letting us into your homes by TV, phone or computer. We're proud to share this day with you.

Michael Valentine

VP/Station Manager

