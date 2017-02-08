Council votes to divest from Wells Fargo
Seattle has become the first major city to cut financial ties with Wells Fargo over the bank's involvement in financing the Dakota Access Pipeline Project. Council members started discussing the move last year, when the bank admitted to creating false acc
KING 7:12 AM. EST February 08, 2017
