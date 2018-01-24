Cosmetics giant accused of selling used makeup

Assortment of coloured lipsticks, close-up (Photo: Martin Poole, (c) Martin Poole)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A former Ulta Beauty employee has made shocking allegations on Twitter, claiming Ulta is selling used beauty products.

Twitter user @Fatinaxmo claims her managers would tell her to clean and re-package makeup so it could be sold again as brand new.

Since her series of tweets, calling out a California Ulta store, other employees have weighed in around the country, calling out stores in Texas, Michigan and Florida for doing the exact same thing.

One Twitter user claims her manager would write her up if she damaged used cosmetics instead of selling them again to unsuspecting customers.

The makeup mavens said their tweets are a warning to women.

Applying makeup that has been used before is dangerous. Dermatologists said the makeup can be contaminated with bacteria and microorganisms that can cause infections.

So, how do you know if the makeup you're buying has been used? A beauty expert has this advice:

1. Check the packaging thoroughly to make sure it has never been opened

2. Make sure the products do not smell funny

3. When it comes to lipsticks, make sure the shape of the lipstick is still intact

4. As for eyeshadows and powders, make sure the pigments have not been disturbed

5. When it comes to liquid foundation, there should be no liquid around the rim of the bottle and no foundation in the cap.

Ulta Beauty's Public Relations Director, Karen May, sent WUSA9 this statement after we asked them about the accusations:

"Our policy does not allow the resale of used or damaged products. We take any concern of this nature very seriously and are actively looking into this claim. Our store associates are trained to catalogue and then properly dispose of any used or damaged items. If associates have concerns that this or any Ulta Beauty policy is not being followed, they can anonymously report it through our third-party hotline. Our policies, training and procedures are aimed at ensuring that only the highest quality products are sold in our stores and online. The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us.

