Win a pair of tickets to Wale's New Years Day show

WUSA9's new morning show Get Up DC! wants to help you kick off your new year right with free tickets to Wale's New Years Day concert at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Md.

So how can you win?

All you have to do is tweet the following phrase at @wusa9:

I want my 2018 to kick off with @wale on #NYD and #GetUpDC @wusa9 weekdays at 6am starting Jan 10

The first five people to tweet this phrase will win a pair of tickets to the show which starts at 8 p.m.

Get Up DC! will air weekdays at 6 a.m. starting Jan. 10. Start your morning off with all the news you need, weather and traffic with host and comedian Reese Waters.

Official rules are below:

2.Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “WUSA9 Tweet to Win Wale Tickets Giveaway Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WUSA9 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Co., Inc., Wale & Friends, The Fillmore Silver Spring and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3.How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, December 29, 2017, and end at 1:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, December 31, 2017. (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Entry: Entrants must Tweet “I want my 2018 to kick off with @Wale on #NYD and #GetUpDC @wusa9 weekdays at 6am starting Jan 10”. Entrants must be 18 years old or older. Five (5) winners will be randomly chosen to win two (2) tickets from the group of correct Tweets. There can be only one-(1) winner per household for the last 30 days.

5.Prizes and Odds. Five (5) Winners will receive Wale & Friends 7th Annual New Years Day Show Tickets/(2)-two tickets-one pair. This is a General Admission, Standing Room Only Event, Monday, January 1, 2018 at 8pm located at The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD (ARV $35.00).

