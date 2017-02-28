2017 WUSA9 BRACKET CHALLENGE

OFFICAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 2017 WUSA9 Bracket Challenge Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the States of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and the District of Columbia who are at least 13 years of age at time of entry. Employees and contractors of WUSA-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Dell Sports, Toyota, Dietz & Watson, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees and contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday, April 3, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). Early Registration Period begins at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Registration Period begins at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 and ends at 11:59 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, March 16, 2017 (the “Registration Period”). Bracket Entry Period begins at 8:00 p.m. (E.T.) on, March 11, 2017 and ends at 11:59 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday March 16, 2017.

Enter by visiting the 2017 WUSA9 Bracket Challenge official registration page at http://www. WUSA9.com/bracketchallenge​, completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Participants can also enter by texting (BRACKET) to the short code number (65047). Contest Contestants must register to participate in the Contest and create an account as a registered contestant on the official registration page during the Registration Period. Fill in your winning team selections on the Contest page by 11:59 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, March 16, 2017 prior to the start of Round 1 of the college basketball tournament. Contestants must select a winning team for all six (6) Rounds. Changes to entries may be made only until 11:59 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, March 16, 2017 and will not be accepted after such time. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Contest website or in any email received from Sponsor. At time of entry, contestants will have the option to enter the Dell Sports national college basketball sweepstakes for a chance to win the Dell Sports National Prize. Contestants are advised that there will be other contestants participating throughout the U.S. for the Dell Sports National Prize. Message and data rates may apply. Terms and Conditions are available at http://static.WUSA9.com/terms-service/ and Privacy Policy is available at http://static.WUSA9.com/privacy-notice/ .

Maximum of one (1) entry per person per owner of an ISP account regardless of email address. Entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failure or technical failures of any kind, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with ender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. WUSA9 Winner Selections. There will be one (1) First Prize Winner, 2nd – 9th Prize Winners, and Eleven (11) Sign-Up/Completed Bracket Winners:

DELL SPORTS NATIONAL GRAND PRIZE : Any contestant who selects a valid perfect bracket (the correct selection of all 63 matchups) prior to the start of Round 1, from a national pool operated by Dell Sports, is eligible to win the Dell Sports National Prize of $10,000. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received by Dell Sports from contestants throughout the U.S. Prize payment will be made in two (2) equal disbursements of $5,000 each by certified check. The first payment will be made within sixty (60) days of Dell Sports’ receipt of such contestant’s valid identification. The second payment will be made six (6) months thereafter. Multiple contestants with valid perfect brackets will equally split such cash prize and payments will be made in two (2) equal installments by the time periods specified above. The cash prize will be provided solely by Dell Sports. For additional info go to www.dellsports.com.

WUSA9 First Prize Winner: The First Prize Winner will be the contestant who selects a valid perfect bracket of all 63 matchups (or accumulates the highest total points) from all rounds after the completion of Round 6 based on the Scoring System below, determined as of Tuesday, April 6, 2017. The First Prize Winner will receive $900 plus two (2) suite tickets to the Wizard’s game April 4, 2017. Winner of the Wizard’s suite tickets (2) will be notified April 3, 2017.

WUSA9 Sign-Up/Completed Bracket Winners . The Sign-Up/Completed Bracket Winners will be Eleven (11) contestants randomly selected from all contestants who entered, signed-up between March 1, 2017 and March 10, 2017. Ten (10) selected winners will receive a $50 gift card. One (1) winner will receive a 49” Toshiba 4k HD Smart TV.

Scoring System:

Round Day Total Games Points/Game Maximum Points 1 Thursday 3/16 16 1 16 Friday 3/17 16 1 16 2 Saturday 3/18 8 2 16 Sunday 3/19 8 2 16 3 Thursday 3/23 4 3 12 Friday 3/24 4 3 12 4 Saturday 3/25 2 4 8 Sunday 3/26 2 4 8 5 Saturday 4/1 2 5 10 6 Monday 4/3 1 10 10 6 Rounds 63 Total Games 124 Possible Points

In the event of a tie, the First Prize, Winner will be selected by random drawing from all tied contestants for the respective prize. Decision of Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects regarding selection of winners.

5. Prizes and Odds.

WUSA9 PRIZES:

First Prize Winner will receive $900 in American Express gift cards, plus two (2) suite tickets to the Wizard’s game April 4, 2017 (Winner of the Wizard’s suite tickets (2) will be notified April 3, 2017) (ARV: $150.00.) Second Prize Winner will receive $500 American Express Gift Card (ARV: $500). Third Prize Winner will receive $350 American express Gift Card (ARV: $350). Fourth through ninth place winners will receive $250 American Express Gift Card (ARV: $1500 Total). Dollar Ten (10) Sign-Up/Bracket Completion Winners will each receive one (1) $50 Visa Gift Card (ARV: $500 total).

Odds of winning the WUSA Prizes, and Sign-Up Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received with correctly selected winners of each game.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The WUSA Prize Winners will be notified by telephone, at the telephone number provided on the contestant’s entry form, on or about Thursday, April 6, 2017. Sponsor will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winners in person by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of an alternate winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim the WUSA Prizes, each Winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4100 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington, DC 20016 (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) by Friday, April 7, 2017 and valid photo identification will be required. Dell Sports National Prize winner(s) will be notified by Dell Sports. Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail or regular mail within thirty (30) days after the date the winner(s) are determined and may be required to sign and return a W-9, and affidavit of eligibility and acceptance of these restrictions and a publicity/liability release within fifteen (15) days following attempted notification. Winners may waive their right to receive any of the prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winners. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete a W-9 and affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the W-9, affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor. Sponsor has no liability for the Dell Sports National Prize. 7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries, or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest. 8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. 9. Sponsor. The 2017 WUSA9 Bracket Challenge is sponsored by WUSA, Dell Sports, Toyota, Dietz and Watson. The decisions of the Sponsors regarding the selection of WUSA Prize Winners and all other aspects of the Contest (except for the Dell Sports National Prize) shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsors will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after May 1, 2017), or a copy of these Official Rules, visit http://www.2017 WUSA9.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 2017 WUSA9 Bracket Challenge, 4100 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington, DC 20016. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Darlene Dyer at ddyer@2017 WUSA9.com or (202) 895-5933.

(© 2017 WUSA)