Concerns raised about leadership, retaliation in Fairfax fire department

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Lack of trust and a fear or retaliation. Those are just some of the concerns an independent report found in the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

The inquiry came about in the wake of the suicide of female firefighter Nicole Mittendorff last year, who was bullied on line by people claiming to be firefighters.

Some firefighters complained of sexual harassment and a culture that demeans women and minorities.

Dozens of lewd, sexist and offensive pictures were found on the Facebook page of Guy Morgan, who, at the time, was head of the fire department's internal affairs office, the very office that hears employee complaints.

Guy Morgan was forced out. Longtime women firefighters say they had been complaining about him for years.

Several lawsuits have been filled recently by woman claiming harassment and retaliation. Retaliation, they say, has come in the form of undesirable transfers, punishment, they say, for lodging complaints.

In an interview with WUSA9 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Peggy Fox, Fairfax Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Bowers said he did not know about any retaliation.

"First of all, I can only act on what I know. And no, I don't know anything specifically about a retaliation claim, as it relates to, if they filed something, in terms of a lawsuit or complaint, somebody being moved, as it relates to specifically, because they filed a complaint, no. But, as it relates to going forward, anything that I hear, or get officially notified of, I'll take care of appropriately," he said.

The highest rank held by women in the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is battalion chief. There are three women battalion chiefs. All three of them have filed federal lawsuits against the Fairfax County Fire Department over discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation. Two of those three lawsuits were filed before current Chief Richard Bowers took office.

The report, released by Fairfax County Manager Ed Long, says Bowers has been instructed to come up with an action plan by May. Longtime women firefighters praise the public release of such a report calling it "at first."

