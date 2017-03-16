MISSNG: 15-year-old from Damascus, Md.

DAMASCUS, MD (WUSA) - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager from Damascus.

Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division are looking for 15-year-old Maile Octavia Zebart of the 24000 block of Hilton Place. Zebart was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has short black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray long-sleeved shirt and cut off jean shorts worn over black leggings.

Police and family are concerned for Maile’s emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maile Octavia Zebart is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

