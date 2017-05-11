Community rallies around swim coach paralyzed by gunshot wound

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Capitol Hill families are rallying around a popular swim coach who was paralyzed after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Southeast, D.C.

Twenty-five-year-old Zaan Scott taught scores of youngsters at Rumsey Aquatic Center in Eastern Market.

According to police, Scott was walking home Sunday night, April 9th around 9 p.m. when two suspects approached him from behind and announced the robbery.

A fight broke out and Scott was shot once in the back. The suspects rifled through his pockets but found nothing and took off running. This all happened in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, just on the Prince George's County line, right across the street from United Medical Center.

Scott was left paralyzed and has been in rehab since. He is expected to be discharged the first week of June.

Scott may be bound to a wheelchair but he's optimistic.

Friends have raised more than $12,000 in two days on a GoFundMe page.

Now police need your help to solve the crime. If you were in the area and spotted something or someone suspicious, please call DC police. You can text anonymous tips to 50-411.

