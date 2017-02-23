Coming up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Funny man of late night TV, Stephen Colbert has a big show line-up this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here's what you can expect Thursday Feb. 23 through Thursday March 2.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Aubrey Plaza; Bradley Whitford; musical performance by Lupe Fiasco



Friday, Feb. 24

Allison Williams; Cush Jumbo, from the CBS All Access drama series “The Good Fight”; stand-up comedy performance by Carmen Lynch



Monday, Feb. 27

Connie Britton; Zoey Deutch; musical performance by Lori McKenna



Tuesday, Feb. 28

Lisa Kudrow; Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest; Comedian Tony Rock

Wednesday, March 1

Patrick Stewart; Chris Colfer; Comedian Roy Wood Jr.



Thursday, March 2

Hugh Jackman; Condola Rashad; musical performance by The Flaming Lips

