Coming up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Funny man of late night TV, Stephen Colbert has a big show line-up this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here's what you can expect Thursday Feb. 23 through Thursday March 2. 

Thursday, Feb. 23                  
Aubrey Plaza; Bradley Whitford; musical performance by Lupe Fiasco

Friday, Feb. 24                       
Allison Williams; Cush Jumbo, from the CBS All Access drama series “The Good Fight”; stand-up comedy performance by Carmen Lynch

Monday, Feb. 27                
Connie Britton; Zoey Deutch; musical performance by Lori McKenna

Tuesday, Feb. 28                
Lisa Kudrow; Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest; Comedian Tony Rock 

Wednesday, March 1         
Patrick Stewart; Chris Colfer; Comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Thursday, March 2            
Hugh Jackman; Condola Rashad; musical performance by The Flaming Lips 

