Coming up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Funny man of late night TV, Stephen Colbert has a big show line-up this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here's what you can expect Thursday Feb. 23 through Thursday March 2.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Aubrey Plaza; Bradley Whitford; musical performance by Lupe Fiasco
Friday, Feb. 24
Allison Williams; Cush Jumbo, from the CBS All Access drama series “The Good Fight”; stand-up comedy performance by Carmen Lynch
Monday, Feb. 27
Connie Britton; Zoey Deutch; musical performance by Lori McKenna
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Lisa Kudrow; Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest; Comedian Tony Rock
Wednesday, March 1
Patrick Stewart; Chris Colfer; Comedian Roy Wood Jr.
Thursday, March 2
Hugh Jackman; Condola Rashad; musical performance by The Flaming Lips
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs