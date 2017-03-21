College student fatally shot in DC was innocent bystander, police say

Ayana McAllister (Photo: Courtesy of family)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Monday night in Northeast, D.C., someone opened fire on a group of friends and killed an 18-year-old North Carolina student. Sources told WUSA9 at least two suspects are still out there.



D.C. police say 18-year-old Ayana McAllister died from her injuries on Tuesday.



The victim is from Upper Marlboro, Md. and was on Spring Break from St. Augustine University, according to her family.

On Tuesday, WUSA9 learned Ayana McAllister was a Criminal Justice Major at St. Augustine University. Prince George’s County police say she was part of a State Police Cadet Program. A University spokesperson says the day of the shooting was their first day of Spring Break.



“She will always be remembered with that big smile on her face,” said close family friend, Angela Wright. Wright says McAllister knew her as “Aunt Angie.”

Wright says McAllister was a Largo High School grad who loved basketball and people. Wright described without doubt, that 18-year-old Ayana McAllister had a bright future.



“I loved Ayana. Nickname was Lali. Beautiful, intelligent, talented young lady,” said Wright.



Monday night those close to the investigation sais a suspect in a car with a get-away driver opened fire on a group of friends believed to be filming a music video in Northeast, D.C. near the 4300 block of Benning Rd.



Two women were shot.



McAllister died from her injuries at a hospital the next day. Police say the 18-year-old college student was an innocent bystander.

“My reaction was anger…One of the important things is people feel safe in their own communities,” said Ward 7 council member and former D.C. Mayor, Vince Gray.

Gray said his is why he’s pushing for up to 4,200 police officers in the District. But right now, Gray says he’s also very concerned we’ve become complacent.



“… you know, tune some of this out, to pretend it’s not as serious as it appears it is or just something we should come to expect, which is terrible if that happens,” said Gray.



“The violence needs to stop,” said Wright, “There’s too many young people out there who are lost. They need help.”



Sources say McAllister’s sister was there when this shooting happened. She is also a freshman at St. Augustine, the two had started college together. The university is now planning memorial service in addition to the family’s funeral arrangements.



Sadly, a relative said this is not the first time their family faced tragedy. The family tells WUSA 9’s Matt Yurus, Carrington Carter II was a cousin.



Police are offering a $25,000 dollar reward to anyone who can provide information leading police to an arrest.



You can contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

