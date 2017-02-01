UMD students protest after fellow Terp detained at Dulles on Saturday

(Photo: WUSA9's Pete Muntean)

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - There’s new concern about President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Newly released numbers show that 90,000 people have been blocked from re-entering the county. Then it was announced that a University of Maryland student was detained at Dulles on Saturday.

Students held a protest on campus. They marched to the administration building as the crowd grew, angry students chanting.



“It's so un-American,” said a UMD staffer, Rebecca Johnson.



Aidya Mohammadi was detained at Dulles Airport on Saturday. She’s Iranian and was coming home from a visit to Turkey. She told her story to the campus newspaper, The Diamondback.

“I don’t know what will happen next year or next month,” she said.



It’s new fuel for the campus protest on Wednesday.

Sophomore Miranda Mlilo organized it.



“At a time like this, you feel alone and ostracized. And you feel like this county hates you,” she said. “And basically the point of this rally is we don't hate you. We're with you. We are you.



President Trump’s executive orders that temporarily stopped immigration from seven majority Muslim countries cited national security.



Refugees from Syria have been halted indefinitely.

That’s where Aiyah Sibay’s family is from.



AS @ 13:54:23 “It infuriates me but it does not surprise me at all,” Sibay said. “They had to do it in a less chaotic way. Not people who are already on their way to the country.”



University President Wallace Loh tweeted his support for students impacted by the ban.

To those affected by recent executive orders, we pledge full support. This University is your University. You belong here. We stand with you — Wallace D. Loh (@presidentloh) January 31, 2017



Protesters said he can do more and that they want the university to become a “Sanctuary Campus.”



“The university needs to go further,” one student said. “If it's still happening, you need to go harder, you need to do more.”



About a third of all graduate students are from another country.

Google co-founder and Maryland alum Sergey Brin made headlines earlier this week after he joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport. He told Forbes he was there because he was a refugee. Brinn and his family defected from the Soviet Union in 1979.

