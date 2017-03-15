U. of Maryland looks to help students in country illegally

University of Maryland logo (Photo: UMD)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - The University of Maryland is joining other schools, like Georgetown University, in taking steps to help students who may be in the country without legal permission.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2mvnBrH) that this week, U-Md. said it will assign a person on its staff to coordinate services for students in the country without legal permission as part of an "ongoing commitment" to them. University spokeswoman Katie Lawson says the coordinator would "address the immediate needs" of the students.

Last fall, Georgetown University appointed a part-time adviser to serve students living in the country illegally.

It's unclear exactly how many students at the College Park campus are in the country illegally. The university has said a little more than 100 students qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects certain immigrants from deportation if they arrived before their 16th birthday.

