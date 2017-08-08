Threat to College Park Councilmember reported over non-citizen voting proposal

(Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: razihusin)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - The sponsor of a controversial charter change that would allow non-US citizen voting in College Park says she has received “one very graphic threat” and police have been notified.

PREVIOUS: Comments running 3 to 1 against non-citizen voting in College Park

“Quite frankly, I am shocked by all the media attention that is being given to College Park’s discussion about whether to extend voting rights to another group of city residents,” said Councilmember Christine C. Nagle in a written statement.

Nagle is the sponsor of the proposed charter amendment.

College Park’s city council is scheduled to take up the matter at a meeting Tuesday night.

“The Mayor and City Council are not deciding national policy; we make decisions about trash pick-up, snow removal and equipment for the parks,” Nagle said Tuesday.

“I think we have shared concerns with our neighbors regardless of whether they are US citizens. Our neighbors, have children in school, work, pay property taxes and income taxes, and make their home in College Park just like we do. As residents of our community, I think, they also should be able to have a say in electing the City's leadership.”

At least 10 other Maryland jurisdictions including Hyattsville and Takoma Park allow Green Card holders and other non-US citizens to vote if they are full-time residents.

