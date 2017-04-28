'The Unity Project' draws attention at UMD

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9 - An interactive art project at the University of Maryland is encouraging participating to think about all of things that unite us.



The display is called "The Unity Project". It is located next to the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center on campus.



Participants take a thread of yarn and tie it around poles that are labeled with specific identifiers. The poles include everything from "I am a first generation immigrant" to "I believe in a higher power".



The participants then take their thread and tie it together to a pole located in the center of the display.



In the end, a web of yarn acts as a canopy atop the display symbolizing how different types of diverse people are tied together.



"This project gives a really visual representation of what diversity actually is," said UMD student Ben Zimmitti.



If you would like to participate in the Unity Project, you still have time to do so. Organizers are invited to take part in the project Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The closing ceremony to the project will take place at 3 p.m. Alexandria artist Nancy Belmont will also be there. She is credited with creating the first Unity display.



