Smoke from massive building fire forces closures

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Geraldine Breeze could see and smell the massive five-alarm fire that ripped through the Fuse 47 construction project Monday.

“I said, ‘Oh, Lord.’ You see, I’m very tender hearted when things happen like this,” Breeze said, who lives across the street in a senior living facility.

Fuse 47 was supposed to be a mixed-use commercial/residential development on Berwyn House Road off Route 1 in College Park.

The building is six stories tall and has 275 units. It was set to open this summer. But on Monday, it was destroyed by intense flames that ripped through the fifth floor and crept up through the roof, sending smoke pouring into the neighborhood and Miss Geraldine’s home.

“The smoke smelled like tar, if you opened your mouth that stuff would go right down your throat,” she described as she pulled down her face mask covering her mouth and nose. Her eyes were watering. “I feel kind of dizzy but I’ll be OK, I’m going to get some water and stay at my sister’s house tonight.”

“I saw it for about 10 minutes on my way to class and you can just see it building and building,” described University of Maryland student Matthew Finlaw. “When I got out of class and walked back, it just doubled, tripled,” he recalled.

UMD closed due to bad air quality from apt bldg fire blocks away. Student: "campus is covered in smoke!" @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RyOKoGgEfB — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) April 24, 2017

Monday’s rainy weather kept the smoke low while the wind carried it down Route 1 and onto UMD’s campus, which is just blocks away.

UMD’s president cancelled classes at 1 p.m. due to “poor air quality” and encouraged students living in the dorms to stay inside with the windows closed.

“The lecture halls were smoky, and it was hard to breathe at the end,” said one student.

The Prince George’s County fire chief said this was the largest fire in the county in recent history.

His main concern was a partial collapse of the building because of all the water they poured on the structure over the eight hours it took crews to bring the fire under control.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. In all, 200 firefighters from as far away as Montgomery County, D.C., and Northern Virginia helped battle the blaze.

