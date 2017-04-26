Massive College Park apartment fire possibly accidental

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A huge fire that caused close to $40 million worth of damage to a College Park apartment building might have been an accident, according to officials.



A spokesperson with the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said they are leaning toward the cause of the Fuse 47 fire as being accidental. However, he added there is still more investigating that is needed before an exact cause can be determined. Right now, the investigation has to wait for all of the fire to be put out inside the structure before anyone can safely go inside.

University of Maryland Junior Nicholas Bentley had signed a lease to move into the apartment building earlier this year. He told WUSA9 he was informed by Fuse 47 that he would receive his application fee and deposit fund back.



"I would love to stay in the College Park area and this apartment complex represented a good way to do that," he said.



WUSA9 is still working to learn how many other people are in the same boat as Bentley. Development plans originally called for Fuse 47 to have 275 units. On Monday, Fuse 47 still offered roughly 120 units for lease on its website.

Fuse 47 released the following statement about the fire on its Facebook page Tuesday:



"As many of you know, a fire occurred at Fuse 47 on Monday April 24th. Unfortunately we will not be able to meet our goal of opening the project this coming July. We recognize the disruption caused by this event, and we sincerely apologize to all those impacted. We are grateful for the heroic efforts by the fire and emergency response teams, which prevented any serious injuries from occurring, and for the continued support that we have received from the community. We are in the process of reaching out to all of those affected by this event. Additionally, we will be providing updates on the project as information becomes available. Thank you."

