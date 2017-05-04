Man accused of touching women inappropriately denied access to UMD

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

A man accused of inappropriately touching women at the University of Maryland has been issued an immediate denial of access to the campus, the school's police department said.

The University of Maryland police department got a report on Thursday afternoon of a man who was seen touching women inappropriately in the Stamp Student Union and Hornback Library area.

Officers found the man, questioned him and then issued an immediate denial of access for the campus. Police continue to search for additional witnesses or victims in order to move on with criminal charges.

The suspect is being described as a black man with short black hair, brown eyes, a goatee with gray hair, and eyeglasses. He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police said he was wearing a gray short sleeve polo shirt with a gray long sleeve underneath, a dark color undershirt, blue jeans and blue/black sneakers with white soles at the time of the incident.

If anyone has information or came into contact with this male, please contact Det. Barnosky at 301-405-3555 or email at investigations@umpd.umd.edu .

