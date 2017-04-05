Hundreds of cartridges of illegal THC oil seized in College Park

(Photo: Prince George's County Police) (Photo: Prince George's County Police)

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Hundreds of THC oil cartridges were seized from a home on Dickinson Avenue in College Park, Prince George’s County Police said.

The 375 vapor cartridges of THC oil, a hallucinogenic and the chemical compound in marijuana, was in the form to be used in vaping instruments, police said. It is illegal to possess in Maryland.

“This case shows the availability of products on the market that enable individuals to openly use drugs that are illegal in Maryland without being detected,” said Major Timothy Muldoon, Commander of the Narcotics Enforcement Division. “This product masks the odor of marijuana and the user appears to be vaping with legal products.”

Officials arrested one man, 21-year-old Brandon Kraut, of Pennsylvania.

“Vape pens are now being used to ingest dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin, in addition to marijuana and hash oil,” he said. “We want our community to be aware of this trend.”

