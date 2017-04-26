Drone spotted over Md. fire possibly hacked

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Following the arrest of a College Park man who police say nearly hit their helicopter with a drone on Monday, Prince George’s County detectives are focusing their investigation on how the drone was there in the first place.

Prince George’s County Police say 24-year-old Treyvon Miller violated a 15-mile, no-fly zone centered on Washington when he flew his drone over the burning Fuse 47 apartment complex.

“It’s disappointing that people don’t follow the rules,” said Bun Heng Suong of Hobby Works in Laurel. He identified the drone shown in police photos as a DJI Phantom 4. The $1,200, camera-carrying copter features geo-fencing, a feature that prevents the drone from entering—and even taking off in—restricted airspace. According to company materials, it started embedding the feature in drone software in 2015.

“There are ways around it,” said Heng Suong, referencing many YouTube videos teaching users how to trick the drone into thinking it’s somewhere else. Police sources say they are investigating if the drone was hacked by Miller.

This is the first time Prince George’s County Police has investigated an incident with a drone. It charged Miller with interfering with police and fire response and with reckless endangerment. Detectives are consulting with the Federal Aviation Administration on additional charges.

