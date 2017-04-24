Drone nearly crashes into helicopter over massive fire, police say

(Photo: Prince George's Co. Police Dept.)

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A man’s drone nearly crashed into a police helicopter while crews battled a massive building fire in College Park, Prince George’s County Police said Monday.

The department’s police helicopter was helping firefighters as they tried to knock down the five-alarm blaze. While in the air, the pilot had to swerve to avoid hitting a drone that was flying above the flames.

College Park—and the entire area inside the Beltway—is a restricted airspace, which means drones are illegal there.

Police said they found the pilot, Trevon Miller, and arrested him. He’s charged with interfering with police and fire response and reckless endangerment.

Miller could face more charges after detectives discuss the incident with the Federal Aviation Administration.

