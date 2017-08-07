Comments running 3 to 1 against non-citizen voting in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Opponents of a proposal to let Green Card holders and other non-U.S. citizens vote in College Park municipal elections are strongly outnumbering supporters, according to the correspondence included in the agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting.

At least 38 letters and emails oppose the idea. Twelve have written to support the proposal.

“If these non-citizens are so interested in voting, they can apply for citizenship when they become eligible,” wrote College Park resident Tsze-Shing Wang.

The council has been considering a charter change to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote since June. Hearings were held in July.

City Councilmember Christine Nagle is sponsoring the measure.

“These are folks who have a significant stake in our community, and who rely on the facilities in our city,” Nagle told the Baltimore Sun. “To me, it just made sense.”

After Fox News reported on the issue Monday, comments turned hostile.

“Your city should be burned down,” wrote one commenter on Fox’s website. "Time for Civil War is very, very close,” wrote another.

College Park has a population of over 32,000. About 20% of residents were born in another country.

At least 10 Maryland municipalities with large immigrant populations such as Hyattsville and Takoma Park allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections.

