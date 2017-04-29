75,000 expected at Maryland Day at UMD

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - The University of Maryland is expecting 75,000 visitors Saturday to celebrate the 19th year of Maryland Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with more than 400 different interactive activities, including "A Tour of Earth and Beyond', balloon artists, corn hole contests and more. Plan your activities, here.

For prospective students and family members, make sure you stop by the McKeldin Mall and the Stamp Student. You'll learn more about the school and you'll even be able to catch a live performance and meet the men's and women's basketball teams.

Don't worry football lovers, there's something for you, too! On the McKeldin Mall, you'll be able to join members of the football team for a photo and autograph session and even an interaction training session.

And once you get hungry from all the excitement and running around, stop by one of these places to satisfy your cravings:

Terp Town Center

Near the Mall

Art & Design Place

Biz & Society Hill

Sports & Rec Row

Maryland Dairy Ice Cream to Go

Parking is free. Follow directional signs and traffic attendants to event parking areas. You can also get around the campus shuttle, which will run continuously all day, free of charge. Click here for the bus schedule and locations.

