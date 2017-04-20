1 of 3 suspects arrested in College Park apartment fatal shooting

(Photo: Prince George's County police) (Photo: Hunter, Tyler D.)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Police have arrested one of three suspects involved in a fatal shooting that happened at a College Park apartment building late last month.

William George Moore, Jr., 27 of Dundalk was arrested and is being charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Rawle Farley on March 26. The investigation shows that Farley was shot during a robbery. A second person was also hurt in the shooting. The suspects and victims knew each other.

Prince George's County police released a new surveillance video of the three suspects walking into the victim's apartment right before the shooting. Moore is described as the first suspect who walks in and is wearing red.

Authorities are asking help from the community to help identify the other suspects.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment is this case. Tipsters do not need to ever give their names. Anyone with information is asked to please call the our Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

