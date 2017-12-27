1 injured in armed robbery near UMD campus

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed near the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Md.
The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday along 34th Avenue. Police said three adults were
inside a home when they were attacked.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The suspects are still on the loose.
Police continue to investigate.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs