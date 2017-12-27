WUSA
1 injured in armed robbery near UMD campus

Police issued an "all clear" in the College Park area about an hour ago... following an armed robbery near the University of Maryland campus.

Hawa Konte, WUSA 7:37 AM. EST December 27, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed near the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Md.

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday along 34th Avenue. Police said three adults were

inside a home when they were attacked. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The suspects are still on the loose. 

Police continue to investigate. 
 

