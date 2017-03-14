Cold temperatures could determine fate of Cherry Blossoms

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local business owner creates snow plow toilet
-
WUSA Live Video
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
The biggest storm of the season arrives Monday night
-
Md. business opens doors to serve storm crews
-
Tracking the winter storm: Yellow weather alert continues
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Cherry blossoms might not make peak bloom
-
Flights cancelled due to winter storm
-
Monday night weather forecast
More Stories
-
Closings and cancellationsJan. 5, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Dangerously low iwnd chills WednesdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Plunging temps could bring black ice to DMVMar 14, 2017, 5:28 p.m.