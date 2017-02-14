Clinic gives seniors an active Valentine's Day lunch

Dancers celebrate Valentine's Day at the Nanjemoy Community Ctr hosted by the newly-opened health clinic, Health Partners, Inc. Western County Community Health Center: 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

NANJEMOY, MD. (WUSA9) - The Valentine's Day lunch and dance party got people moving and smiling inside the Nanjemoy Community Center in Charles County, Md.



The party hosts included the members of the newly-opened adult health clinic next door: Health Partners, Inc. Western County Community Health Center at Nanjemoy, 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

The celebration built awareness for the new clinic in a rural part of town. The clinic is about 20 miles off the main artery, Route 301. Area residents rely on commuter busses to go to the nearest convenience store, according to Chrisie Mulcahey, the executive director of Health Partners, Inc.



"The need is great because of the transportation barrier in the community," said Mulcahey on describing the demand for an accessible medical facility in the area.

At the party the seniors moved to the music of Bruno Mars, line dancing beats and oldies played by DJ Josh Urban. Party-goers ate prime rib with baked potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup and cheesecake with cherry fruit on top.Before the lunch party, the clinic's Taylor Kiessling provided an interactive heart-healthy presentation for the seniors. The seminar stressed a healthy diet, active lifestyle and stress management.SEE photo gallery above.

After three weeks in operation, the clinic is seeing patients with hypertension and diabetes and other conditions that require regular check-ups and care, according to Mulcahey.

The clinic accepts adult patients with no insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.

(© 2017 WUSA)