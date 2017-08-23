Child rescued after being locked inside safe in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A child was rescued after being locked inside a safe in a Southeast, D.C. store, according to D.C. fire officials.

The child was locked inside a five-foot safe inside a store located in the 2300 block of Pa. Ave SE.

Fire crews were able to remove the child and officials say the child was conscious and alert. The child has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

No further details have been released at this time.

