Fatal motorcycle crash causes road closure on Connecticut Ave

WUSA 10:05 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

CHEVY CHASE, MD. (WUSA9) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has caused a closure in the Chevy Chase area Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said. 

Northbound Connecticut Ave. is currently closed at Thornapple St. due to the crash, authorities said. A detour is in place at Connecticut Ave. and Bradley Blvd. 

The area is expected to be shutdown for several hours for the investigation. 

 

