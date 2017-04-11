Fatal motorcycle crash causes road closure on Connecticut Ave

CHEVY CHASE, MD. (WUSA9) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has caused a closure in the Chevy Chase area Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Northbound Connecticut Ave. is currently closed at Thornapple St. due to the crash, authorities said. A detour is in place at Connecticut Ave. and Bradley Blvd.

The area is expected to be shutdown for several hours for the investigation.

