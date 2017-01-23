Chesapeak's Kara Blanchard doesn't let a diagnosis dim her light

Kara leads the Cougars' huddle during a Thursday practice with a smile.

First it was numbness in her legs. Then, it was blurry vision.

Longtime basketball and lacrosse player Kara Blanchard began experiencing strange physical ailments last April while on the field, playing for Chesapeake High School. She was alarmed by the numbness, but doctors expected the feeling, or lack thereof, would fade away with time. But when December rolled around and she began struggling to see things clearly on the basketball court, she made a return visit to the doctor.

The verdict at the end of 2016 was crushing: Kara has Multiple Scerlosis.

She's learned how to maintain physical health through things like diet, and her long-term prognosis is good. Through the entire process, she's been the rock most would expect a teenager would need to lean on during a time like this.

