Cherry blossoms finally reach peak bloom

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Saturday was the first day cherry blossoms on the Yoshino trees reached peak bloom.

This was after weeks of worry that they might never bloom due to freezing temperatures.

The National Park Service says the next four to seven days are prime time for seeing the blossoms.

Other cherry blossom trees are expected to peak in the coming weeks, so there's still plenty of time to make your way to the Tidal Basin.

