Cherry blossom trees damaged by Thursday's severe weather

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Thursday's powerful storms left damage across the area, including the tidal basin.

Eleven Cherry Blossom trees were destroyed and had to be cut down on Friday.

Crews were also out taking care of 30 other trees that were damaged. Friday's temperatures were chilly and the high winds were a surprise to Janet Dang and Minh Lee, who traveled all the way from Tampa, Fla. to take their engagement pictures with the Cherry Blossoms.

"It's really cold, it's really cold, I was hoping to see more of the Cherry Blossoms, but I guess there are some left over," said Janet Dang.

The National Park Service says there is a tree replacement program for trees that do no make it each year. Each year, for one reason or another, about 90 trees do not make it.

