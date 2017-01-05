School bus overturns in crash, injures 5 in Md.

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - A crash involving a school bus has sent five people to the hospital in Charles County, Md.

The wreck between a school bus and passenger vehicle happened a little before 3:30 p.m. at Bryantown Road and Hunter Hill Place in Waldorf.

The bus ended up on its side.

There were three people on the school bus— the driver, an attendant, and a child, who was wearing a seat belt. There were two people in the vehicle. All five people have minor injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.