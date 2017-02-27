Rare tornado touches down in Charles County

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - The cleanup continues Monday night after an extremely rare winter tornado touched down in Charles Co., Md. over the weekend.

The National Weather Service declared the tornado an EF1, with winds of over 90 mph.

The twister touched down near LaPlata at about 3 p.m. Saturday and continued in an 8-mile path toward Waldorf, downing trees and damaging rooftops along the way.

WUSA9 Meteorologist Allyson Rae explained that a prevailing southeasterly breeze over the tidal Potomac River creates meteorological conditions that are often conducive to the formation of tornadoes, regardless of the season.

Charles County has recorded more than 30 tornadoes since 1973.

