CHARLES CO, MD (WUSA9) - Charles County parents again took their emotions to a school system in crisis control after a former employee was charged with producing child porn.

Carlos Bell was arrested June 30 and charged with production of child pornography and three counts of second-degree assault. The 30-year-old was an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and also the head indoor track coach at La Plata High School.

Parents packed the middle school cafeteria Wednesday for the second of two informational meetings setup by administrators. It was the first meeting where Charles County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill addressed parents.

"We want to be good stewards of children," said Hill.

Parents were able to register to speak and ask questions to administrators.

"We understand that emotions are high," said Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Interim Principal Marvin Jones. "This is one of the worst situations we could ever have in school."

The superintendent added additional security cameras are not a panacea.

"I'm not sure it would have prevented anything," she said.

Bell, was immediately removed from the school and barred from coaching. Charles County Public Schools said Bell hasn’t worked in any school building since Dec. 22, 2016.

