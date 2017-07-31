'Mystery boys' pose 3 big problems for Md. prosecutors in child porn case

LAPLATA, MD (WUSA9) - Former Charles County teacher's aide and coach Carlos D. Bell has been indicted on 119 charges as a shocking alleged child pornography scandal involving students continues to unfold.

"This investigation is ongoing," said Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington as he announced the charges Monday. "We don't know when this will end."

There are least 24 victims who have been identified on videos and through the investigation, Covington said. The identities of 11 of the victims are still unknown to authorities.

Lisae Jordan of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault says that poses three big problems for prosecutors.



1. Boys are reluctant to come forward. Often they’re afraid to of being found, says Jordan. “It brings in all sorts of fears about will I be discriminated against or will I be judged.”

2. Children don’t know how to say they were abused. The Maryland General Assembly tackled this two years ago. Now kids in pre-k through high school get taught sex abuse awareness.

3. Parents pose problems, too. They’re not to blame, but they have to listen and believe their child, said Jordan.

Sex assault victims’ advocates say there are a lot of resources out there. There are rape crisis centers statewide. In Maryland, you can start by dialing 211.

