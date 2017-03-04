Mother dies after car hits tree in Waldorf

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - A mother died after her car went off the side of the roadway and hit a tree in Waldorf, Maryland Friday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., police say 25-year-old Akeema Perry was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 301 with her two children, ages 4 and 6, when the car went off the side of the road, hit a curb and then a tree on the driver’s side.

After the collision, Perry was trapped in the vehicle, but was extricated by fire crews. She was transported to Medstar Washington Hospital in D.C. where she died around 10 p.m.

The children were taken to Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. for treatment of their injuries but were later released.

Police believe driver error and speed could factors of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Both of the children were restrained in child safety seats at the time of the collision.

