Md. man killed by neighbor, deputies say

NANJEMOY, MD. (WUSA9) - A fight led to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy, Md.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Marcus Darnell Johnson went to the home of his neighbor, 35-year-old Wayne Lee Proctor Jr. The two began arguing and officials said Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Proctor.

Proctor was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers found Johnson, who had fled to a wooded area, and took him into custody.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

