Man dies after hitting a tree in Waldorf

CHARLES COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old man died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree in Charles County, Maryland late Friday night, police said.

Around 11:55 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of St. Peters Church Road in Waldorf for a single vehicle crash.

Police say Kendull B. Proctor was driving a Honda Accord and was traveling south on St. Peters Church Road when he lost control of his car at a curve, left the roadway and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no other passengers in the car.

