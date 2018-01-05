HIV positive ex-school aide expected to plead guilty to charges in Charles Co.

CHARLES CO, MD (WUSA9) - A former school aide and track coach who was arrested for allegedly assaulting several male students is expected to plead guilty on Friday.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will have a scheduled press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the guilty plea.

Carlos Bell, 30, was arrested Friday, June 30 in connection with the production of child pornography and three counts of second-degree assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation began in December after a high school student’s parent raised concerns about “electronic messages” from Bell to her child.

Bell, who was an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and also the head indoor track coach at La Plata High School, was immediately removed from the school and barred from coaching. Charles County Public Schools said Bell hasn’t worked in any school building since Dec. 22, 2016.

Officials said Bell later admitted to being HIV positive and evidence was recovered to corroborate his statement. As of now, investigators are not aware that any victims have contracted HIV and they will be offering testing.

