Fmr. Charles Co. teacher accused of sexual abusing student

CHARLES CO, MD (WUSA9) - A second sex scandal is rocking the school system in Charles County, Maryland.



Authorities accuse former St. Charles High School teacher LaToya Parker, 40, of sharing inappropriate photographs and electronic messages with a student.



She was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, displaying obscene material to a minor and solicitation of a minor.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office claims the crimes occurred between Fall 2016 and March 2017 before they were ultimately reported May 2017.



Parker's case comes on the heels of another major controversy within the school district.



In June, authorities arrested Charles County teacher's aide Carlos Bell for participating in inappropriate activities with minors. He now stands accused of committing sex crimes against 42 children.



Local parent Deron Tross told WUSA9 he is disappointed to hear of another scandal in the school district.



"It's heartbreaking," he said. "I really feel that the seven elected school board officials, and the Superintendent -- I think they're in over their heads."



Some parents said they could not understand why it took the school district months to inform them of Parker's alleged activities at St. Charles High School.



A school district spokesperson said the system only notifies the public of such behavior when one of their employee is actually charged with a crime. The spokesperson added that the system wants to allow for due process.



"It is never easy to share information like this with parents; however, we are committed to keeping our community informed," Dr. Kimberly Hill, superintendent of Charles County Public Schools, in a statement.



According to Charles County Public Schools, Parker stopped teaching at St. Charles High School in May. She was reassigned to the district's administrative offices during the investigation.





