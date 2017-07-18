Charles Co. parents learn how to keep kids safe after sex scandals

CHARLES COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Parents in Charles County gathered for an educational town hall Tuesday night after two public school employees were recently accused of abusing children.

Authorities accused former Charles County teacher's aide Carlos Bell of sexually assaulting seven students earlier this month.





Meanwhile, former science teacher Ronald Wells is in the middle of a trial after he was accused of sexually abusing two kids during time at Henry Lackey High School.

A group named, "Women of Action Charles County" organized the town hall at First Baptist Church of St. Charles.



Panelists educated parents about ways they could keep their kids safe from sexual predators. Tips included having conversations with children about abnormal behavior, who they should watch out for, and how to talk to children if they suspect there is a problem.



State Delegate CT Wilson also attended the town hall. He is an advocate for child sex abuse survivors in Annapolis. He has also been open about how he was abused as a child. He wanted the public to know that young kids aren't the only ones at risk.



"We need to be very careful with the adults that our teens hang around," he said.

