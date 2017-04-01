6 teens rescued from Pomonkey Creek

Close-up view of River (Photo: moodboard)

CHARLES CO., MD (WUSA9) - Six teenagers were rescued after a boat overturned in Pomonkey Creek Saturday night, Charles County Fire said.

Five people were 17 years old and another was 19 years old. All were pulled from the water and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One person, however, has hypothermia.

A tow truck was called in to get the boat out of the water.

