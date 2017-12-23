CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Detectives in Charles County Sheriffs's office are investigating a homicide that happened today at about 4 p.m., in the 8300 block of Bowie Road, in Nanjemoy.

The preliminary investigation shows the suspect was arguing with his neighbor when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim while the victim was standing in his own doorway.

The 35 year-old male victim died on the scene.

The suspect, a 33-year-old male, fled into a wooded area, but surrendered to officers who were canvassing the area.

It is not immediately clear what the dispute was about.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Elliott at (301) 932-2222.

The investigation is continuing.

