MISSING: 17-year-old Fairfax boy may be in need of medication

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

CHANTILLY, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy from the Chantilly area, who may be in the need of medication.

Christian Perry drove away from his home in Chantilly just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

Perry was last seen driving a silver 2003 Honda Odyssey with Virginia plates: VAM-4154. The vehicle looks similar to the picture below.

Police said the van has several magnets on the back, including one of a soccer ball and one of a rocket ship.

The teenager is being described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'9" and 125 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants. He has a camouflage cast on his left hand.

If you see Perry or have any information on where he might be, please call Detective J.A. Moore at 571-722-9827 and help us reunite him with his family. If you see the vehicle described above please call 911 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

